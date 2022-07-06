Ledyard National Bank Purchases 1,059 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,373 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Bank of America decreased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $379.29. 35,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,462. The company has a market capitalization of $177.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.80.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

