Ledyard National Bank Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,606 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.64. The stock had a trading volume of 99,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,007,155. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.39. The company has a market cap of $163.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

