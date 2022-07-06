Ledyard National Bank Sells 2,487 Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Ledyard National Bank cut its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank owned approximately 0.65% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAN. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period.

FAN stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.09. 1,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,036. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

