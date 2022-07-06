LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Down 24.6% in June

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the May 31st total of 70,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
LXXGF stock opened at 0.11 on Wednesday. LexaGene has a one year low of 0.09 and a one year high of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.19.
About LexaGene (Get Rating)
