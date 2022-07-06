LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Down 24.6% in June

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the May 31st total of 70,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

LXXGF stock opened at 0.11 on Wednesday. LexaGene has a one year low of 0.09 and a one year high of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.19.

About LexaGene (Get Rating)

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

