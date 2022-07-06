LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Down 3.5%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) dropped 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 937,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,942,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

LX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CLSA lowered LexinFintech from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $406.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.80. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in LexinFintech by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 223,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 64,622 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in LexinFintech by 1,462.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 93,588 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in LexinFintech by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 78,379 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in LexinFintech by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 84,091 shares in the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, offers online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

