Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.48

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 366408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares set a C$1.80 price target on shares of Liberty Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$161.07 million and a P/E ratio of -3.25.

Liberty Gold ( TSE:LGD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Allan Tetzlaff purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$92,610. Also, Senior Officer Calvin Clovis Everett purchased 100,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,304,500 shares in the company, valued at C$5,647,060. Insiders purchased a total of 180,000 shares of company stock worth $115,600 over the last three months.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

