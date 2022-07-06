Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $122,576.00

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $122,576.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00028369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00245161 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002234 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004030 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000949 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

