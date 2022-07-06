LikeCoin Trading Up 6% Over Last 7 Days (LIKE)

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and $3,064.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,122,531,291 coins. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

