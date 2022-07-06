Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.08. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 637,300 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.

Get Liquidmetal Technologies alerts:

About Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT)

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries in the United States and internationally. It provides bulk amorphous alloy custom products and parts for applications, which include non-consumer electronic devices, medical products, automotive components, and sports and leisure goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.