Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.08. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 637,300 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.
About Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liquidmetal Technologies (LQMT)
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.