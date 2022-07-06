Lisa Y. O’driscoll Sells 19,300 Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 19,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $314,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,432.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Sovos Brands stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.40. 415,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,010. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $17.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $209.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.41 million. Analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sovos Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sovos Brands (Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.