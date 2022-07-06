Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Invests $297,000 in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

FCPI opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.69.

