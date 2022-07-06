Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,354 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after buying an additional 11,324,742 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after buying an additional 3,152,945 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000,000 after buying an additional 773,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,363,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,359,000 after buying an additional 1,264,389 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.74.

