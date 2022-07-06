Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,793 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.34. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $44.84.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.