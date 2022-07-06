Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 157,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,147,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 99,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,743,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY stock opened at $418.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $439.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $470.90. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $400.05 and a 1-year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.