Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000.

Shares of SLYV opened at $72.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.56. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $70.09 and a 52-week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

