Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,878 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCP stock opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.03. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $22.43.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.