Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 3,967 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Progressive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,183 shares of company stock worth $1,446,537 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.23.

NYSE:PGR opened at $117.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.63 and its 200 day moving average is $110.36. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $121.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

