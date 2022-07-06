Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 64,510 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 64,510 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $75.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $121.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.60. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.04.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

