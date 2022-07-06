Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $3,938,246,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Bank of America by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,123,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,906,000 after purchasing an additional 994,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,574,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,494,000 after purchasing an additional 569,501 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.63. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

