Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Reaches New 12-Month High at $120.04

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$120.04 and last traded at C$118.16, with a volume of 66419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$118.66.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$112.50.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$39.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$114.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$108.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.31 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.36 billion. Research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 7.0399997 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.44%.

In related news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.55, for a total value of C$562,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$662,270.09.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.