Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $283.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.52.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LULU. TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.88.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

