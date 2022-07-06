Lutz Financial Services LLC Acquires 32,281 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,281 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned approximately 2.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $33,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.47. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.64 and a 12 month high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

