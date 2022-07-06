Lutz Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 428.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $115,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $27.57 and a 52 week high of $35.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average is $32.73.

