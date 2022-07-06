Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $14.90 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $14,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,682,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,986,000 after buying an additional 1,037,111 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 584.2% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,563,000 after buying an additional 505,970 shares during the period. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,399,000. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $23,763,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,183,000 after purchasing an additional 128,082 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV opened at $72.79 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $70.09 and a 12-month high of $91.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day moving average is $80.56.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

