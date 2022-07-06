Lutz Financial Services LLC Purchases 4,010 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period.

SCHM stock opened at $63.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.55. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

