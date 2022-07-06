Lutz Financial Services LLC Purchases 4,010 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period.
SCHM stock opened at $63.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.55. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $83.73.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.