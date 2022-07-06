Lutz Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,547,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 486.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

IWV opened at $220.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.19. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $209.16 and a one year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

