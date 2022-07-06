MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGNX. StockNews.com began coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on MacroGenics from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

MGNX stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.13. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a negative net margin of 303.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Karrels bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,686.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 78,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 39,894 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 269.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 35,073 shares during the last quarter.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

