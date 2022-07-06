Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,882,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,824 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Macy’s worth $45,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 175.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1,223.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Macy’s from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Macy’s to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.83.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.82. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Macy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.