Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MGNI. TheStreet downgraded Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Magnite from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

Get Magnite alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. Magnite has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $36.59. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Magnite had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $53,083,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 138.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,964,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,790 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,254,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,450,000 after purchasing an additional 981,296 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 7.6% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,128,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,591,000 after purchasing an additional 646,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the first quarter worth about $7,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.