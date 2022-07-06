MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
NYSE:MMD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 64,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,220. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.08. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $23.15.
In other MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund news, Portfolio Manager Michael Denlinger purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $77,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.90 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $312,135.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.
