MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

NYSE:MMD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 64,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,220. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.08. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $23.15.

In other MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund news, Portfolio Manager Michael Denlinger purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $77,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.90 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $312,135.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 66,039 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 77,097 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 31,425 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 70,027 shares during the period.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

