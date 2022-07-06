MakiSwap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $314,069.00 (MAKI)

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. MakiSwap has a market cap of $273,948.53 and approximately $314,069.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,105% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,107.54 or 0.10264423 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00135036 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded up 840.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00016301 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

