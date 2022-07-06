Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives $29.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.57.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $17.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,899 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Manulife Financial by 325.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 51,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 39,056 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 364.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,246 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Manulife Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Manulife Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,255,000 after acquiring an additional 75,429 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

