MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Short Interest Update

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 788,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MRMD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. 350,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,033. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70. MariMed has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $172.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 3.21.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of MariMed in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand.

