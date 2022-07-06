Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 684 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.9% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $225,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.43. The stock had a trading volume of 27,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,900. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.40.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

