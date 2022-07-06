Marino Stram & Associates LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 526,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,696,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

QUAL traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.08. 2,534,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.07 and a 200 day moving average of $128.25.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.