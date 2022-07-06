Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,203.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 280,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,257,000 after purchasing an additional 40,920 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.11. 4,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,422. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.31. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

