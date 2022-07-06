Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $14.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 4.4% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 8,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.19. 129,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,122,368. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.17. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

