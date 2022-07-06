MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Down to $3.68

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.68, but opened at $3.53. MarketWise shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 109 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketWise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.64.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62.

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 20,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $50,886.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,387.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in MarketWise by 39.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MarketWise by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MarketWise by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in MarketWise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

