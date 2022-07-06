Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Short Interest Update

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 459,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

MLM traded up $4.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.94. The company had a trading volume of 15,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,456. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $446.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $328.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,848,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

