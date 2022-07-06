Masari Price Hits $0.0086 (MSR)

Masari (MSR) traded 20% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Masari has a market cap of $143,433.17 and approximately $39.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Masari has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Masari

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,726,724 coins. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

