Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 36.8% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 38,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Masco by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its holdings in Masco by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 21,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Masco by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

NYSE MAS traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $51.85. 24,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,888. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 49.34%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

