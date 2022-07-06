Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires 433 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $114.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.48. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

