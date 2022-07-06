Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 0.9% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

JEPI opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.54 and a 52-week high of $63.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.39.

