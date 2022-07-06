Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,171 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,045,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 84,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 13,838 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 256,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,364,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 855,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,997,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.97.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.