Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $8.73 Million Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $8,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOND opened at $95.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.68. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $93.07 and a 12 month high of $112.27.

