Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,047,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 520.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 426,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,804,000 after purchasing an additional 358,064 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 40,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $94.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.06. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

