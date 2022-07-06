Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,141 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,222,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.2% during the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 80.5% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.2% during the first quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 429.1% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $286.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $296.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.14. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

