MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Stake Increased by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned about 0.14% of MasTec worth $9,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTZ traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.98. 3,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day moving average of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.31 and a 1-year high of $107.00.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

