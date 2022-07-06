MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Short Interest Update

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,500 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 626,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 41.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 49.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 16,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MCFT traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.28. 1,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $383.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The business had revenue of $186.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCFT. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

