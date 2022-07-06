Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $351.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $364.70 and its 200-day moving average is $394.97.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

